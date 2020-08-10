Get safety audit done for factories in a week: Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao
The directive comes against the backdrop of a fire mishap at a COVID-19 Care Centre in Vijayawada on Sunday and a few industrial accidents, including a gas leak, in Visakhapatnam earlier.
Published: 10th August 2020
HYDERABAD: Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Monday said he has directed officials to get a safety audit done for all factories and manufacturing units in the state within a week or face stringent action.
"Directed Industry Department secretary @jayesh_ranjan Garu to get a thorough industrial safety audit done for all factories and manufacturing units in Telangana within a week.
Non-compliance of safety norms will be dealt with strictly, he tweeted.