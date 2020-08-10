STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jadcherla MLA C Laxma Reddy lays foundation stone for 380 houses

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the state government had introduced the double bedroom scheme to help the homeless poor live with dignity and self-respect.

TRS leader Dr C Laxma Reddy (Photo | Wikipedia)

Dr C Laxma Reddy (Photo | Wikipedia)

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: Former Telangana Health Minister and Jadcherla MLA C Laxma Reddy on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the construction of 380 double bedroom houses in Jadcherla town at the cost of Rs 26 crore.

He said that they would hold the selection of the beneficiaries in a transparent manner, and that independent houses would be given to those who had lost their homes during road expansion works. The MLA later distributed cheques to residents of various villages in his constituency.

