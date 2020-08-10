Karimnagar GCH to get oxygen plant in five days to cater to COVID-19 patients

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The state government will set up a liquid oxygen plant of 13 kl capacity at the Government Civil Hospital in Karimnagar to cater to Covid-19 patients. The plant will be commissioned within five days.

District Collector K Shashanka is monitoring the installation of the plant, and has given directions to set it up as soon as possible to ensure oxygen facility for Covid patients, who face breathing difficulties. A 53 by 5 feet oxygen tank would be installed at the plant.

According to hospital sources, about 25 ventilators and 106 oxygen pipelines are available at the hospital. Now, 125 more pipelines have been sanctioned.The plant, once functional, would serve Covid patients in the erstwhile Karimangar district.

Usually, around 10 oxygen cylinders are used per day at the government hospital. However, due to the increase in number of Covid cases about 40 cylinders are being used. It may be recalled that a 70-year-old Covid patient reportedly lost his life after falling off the bed in the district hospital about 13 days ago, because the patient’s oxygen supply tube had snapped.