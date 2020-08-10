Khammam IT hub to be ready by Dasara, says Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: With all pending works nearing completion, the State government is planning to inaugurate the Khammam IT Hub on Dasara day this year, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar told Express on Sunday.

As per this plan, officials have already begun arrangements and have also taken necessary steps to speed up the construction.

In a brief chat with Express on the IT Hub that is set to start functioning in the town soon, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Sunday elaborated on how it would change the face of the district, apart from providing employment opportunities to youngsters.

He said the government has planned to provide jobs to at least 320 local, educated youth in the IT hub during the first phase.

When asked about the overall objective of the IT Hub, Puvvada said that it envisaged an end to the plight of local, educated youngsters who have been forced to migrate to Hyderabad and other metropolitan cities in search of employment in IT sector since the beginning of the digital boom .

“With the launch of the IT Hub, our kids will no longer have to suppress their dream of working in IT sector just because they can’t afford to migrate. We will provide the platform here itself,” Puvvada said.

He also mentioned that the works on the five-storey building was taken up at an estimated cost of `27 crore.

“Though it was just a four-storey building that we had planned initially, we later decided to construct one more floor considering the number of companies that came forward expressing their interest to set up units. The building would cover a total area of 30,000 square feet,” he added.

He said that as of now, a total of eight companies have signed MoUs with the State government to set up their units.

Delay in construction works

It may be recalled that the construction of the said IT Hub began in 2017 and was envisaged by the State government to promote IT in Tier-II cities.

The foundation for the hub was laid by IT Minister KT Rama Rao. Though the construction was to be completed in one year, it got delayed by several months and even years.

When asked about this, the Transport Minister said that the government had to face several hassles in completing the works.

From a delay in receiving funds and back-to-back elections to the current pandemic situation, several factors had affected the works.

However, now the decks have been cleared and the IT Hub would be inaugurated on Dasara.

Covid situation

Meanwhile, Puvvada also spoke to Express about the various measures the district administration and the State government have taken to control the spread of Covid-19 in Khammam.

When asked to comment on the allegations against the State government that it is not conducting enough tests in the district and has failed to ensure necessary facilities at quarantine centres, the Minister ruled out the allegations.

“We have provided as many test kits as possible. All Covid quarantine centres are fully-equipped with necessary facilities. We are providing quality food and treatment to all patients. These allegations are baseless.”