Over 1,980 new cases take Telangana's COVID-19 tally to 79,495, death toll rises to 627

HYDERABAD: Telangana on Saturday recorded 1,982 new cases of Covid-19, as the total number of positive cases in the State reached 79,495.

The State also recorded 12 deaths that took the total toll to 627.

Overall, 22,925 samples were tested on Saturday, while the cumulative total of the tests conducted in Telangana crossed the 6,13,000-mark. The government has planned to take the testing to 40,000 samples each day.

A total of 22,869 cases are active of which 16,112 are under home isolation. Out of the total home isolation cases, 84 per cent are asymptomatic.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of new cases followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy which reported 141 and 139 cases respectively.

Less than 500 cases were reported from the GHMC region where 463 people tested positive for Covid-19. There are 77 containment zones across the city.