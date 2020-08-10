Plea to adopt anti-coronavirus measures in Telangana's Ashoorkhanas as Muharram nears

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the upcoming Muharram observance at the end of August, the Anjuman-e-Mutawalian has urged the state government to provide thermal screening, disinfectants at all Ashoorkhanas as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.

The Director of Minorities Welfare has been directed by the State government to look into the issue immediately.

There are 27 Ashoorkhanas, including the famous Bibi Ka Alawa in Dabeerpura, under the GHMC limits. Mir Abbas Ali Moosavi, the president of Anjuman-e-Mutawalian in a letter to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar wrote, “The historic Bibi Ka Alam is taken out on an elephant from Bibi ka Alawa. The procession starts around noon from Bibi ka Alawa, en-route stopping at a few places and culminates at Chaderghat in the evening covering a distance of 5 km.”

“In view of the Covid-19 there have been many restrictions. In this regard, it is submitted to instruct the Police Department, municipal administration, and other concerned departments as appropriate and justified, implement necessary measures by way of providing thermal screening, disinfectant sanitising tunnel at all Ashoorkhanas, for the safety of devotees and smooth conduct of Ziarat e Alam e Mubarak,” the letter further read.

A representation was also made to the GHMC and the Department of Minorities Welfare. Ahmad Nadeem, Secretary in the Minorities Welfare Department has urged the Director of Minorities Welfare to look into the issue and take immediate action.