Telangana Congress leaders to visit district headquarters hospitals, take stock of COVID-19 situation

HYDERABAD: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has announced that a delegation of party leaders would visit the district headquarters hospitals soon to take stock of the facilities and treatment being extended to Covid-19 patients.

He demanded that the State government include Covid treatment under the Aarogyasri scheme.

Addressing mediapersons in Hyderabad on Sunday, he asked the State government to set up isolation centres in each Assembly constituency.

He also said, “A delegation from the Congress will complain against the Pothireddypadu issue to Union Jal Shakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and also to the President of India Ramnath Kovind, Union Minister of Social Justice Thawar Chand Gehlot and the National SC Commission on the atrocities against the Dalits in the State.”

Bhatti demanded that the illegal belt shops be closed across the State as they were a major cause behind the rise in number of Covid cases.