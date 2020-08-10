Telangana MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy funds COVID-19 isolation centre for asymptomatic patients

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: TRS MLA from Narsampet Peddi Sudarshan Reddy has set up a 200-bed isolation centre for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients with money from his own pocket. He inspected the isolation centre and distributed isolation kits to patients on Sunday.

Speaking to mediapersons, the MLA said he had come forward to provide free healthcare for asymptomatic patients who could not afford isolation at home. He said that many of the patients lived in a single room with their families and it was difficult for them to maintain social distance.“I decided to set up the isolation centre and provide free medicines and protein-rich food for these people. The isolation centre is housed in the Government Residential Hostel in Narsampet town,” he added.

He also said that they plan to provide steam kits and Kashayams to patients. “We have taken permission from Health Minister Eatala Rajender and the District Medical and Health Department to run the isolation centre,” he added.