Telangana taking all necessary measures to contain COVID-19 spread: Chief Secretary

Somesh Kumar said that the state had achieved considerable progress on all parameters in containing the spread of the virus and that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was supervising the measures.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Sunday apprised NITI Aayog member Dr Vinod Kumar that the Telangana government was taking all measures to arrest the spread of Covid-19.

Somesh Kumar said that the state had achieved considerable progress on all parameters in containing the spread of the virus and that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was supervising the measures on a day-to-day basis.

He told him that the State had ramped up testing facilities, hospital infrastructure, availability of oxygen beds.

He said that 4,000 posts of healthcare professionals have been sanctioned since March this year to address the issue of human resources.

He said patients in home isolation were being monitored through the Home Isolation Telemedicine and Management app. The Health Department was being assisted by a team of senior officers.

