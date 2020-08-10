Woman climbs atop water tank in Telangana after husband denies her entry inside house

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In a freak incident, a woman climbed atop a water tank at Khadargudem village under Manakondur mandal in the district in the wee hours of Sunday.

The woman, identified as Ravali, a resident of Karimnagar’s Chenjarla village, climbed the water tank demanding justice from her husband who has not been allowing her to enter the house.

According to sources, Ravali married a person named Avuragonda Suresh, 23, a resident of Khadargudem, around four months ago.

However, Suresh has been refusing her entry to his house for the past few weeks over some family disputes.

In light of this, Ravali had staged a protest at Khadargudem gram panchayat office on July 1 and had even filed a case against Suresh, but in vain.

In the meantime, she also uploaded a selfie video on social media recently, in which she stated that she would take the extreme step if her husband doesn’t accept her back. That time, it was her relatives who pacified Ravali.

However, irked by her husband’s negligence, Ravali decided to climb atop the water tank and demand justice. She was pacified and finally brought down by the police and some local residents.

Flashpoint

