COVID-19 taught us several lessons, country needs long-term vision: Telangana CM to PM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana's COVID-19 recovery rate is 71% and the death rate is 0.7%, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference on Tuesday.



The Telangana Chief Minister told the Prime Minister that the country had to learn some lessons in the wake of the spread of COVID-19 and should improve medical facilities in the country.



"COVID-19 taught several lessons for us. We have to improve medical facilities in the country. The central government should consider this with a long-term vision. We have to draw plans for improving health facilities. There is a possibility of similar viruses spreading again in future. We have to take all precautionary measures, including increasing the number of medical colleges in the country," Chandrasekhar Rao suggested.



The Telangana Chief Minister further said that the Centre and the state governments should jointly work in this regard and the Prime Minister should take the initiative for it.