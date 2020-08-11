STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR comes to rescue of IIT student for second time

Earlier in 2019, after Anjali had cracked the IIT entrance exam, her family had requested Rama Rao via Twitter for help, as Anjali’s father, an auto driver, could not afford the institute’s fees

HYDERABAD: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday, for the second time, extended help to Anjali, a student of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The Minister had helped her earlier too when she was a student of Telangana State Residential Junior College, Hasanparthy in Warangal district.

On Monday, Rama Rao handed over a cheque of `1.5 lakh to her. The amount is for Anjali to purchase a  laptop for her studies, and to cover the institute’s fees.

Earlier in 2019, after Anjali had cracked the IIT entrance exam, her family had requested Rama Rao via Twitter for help, as Anjali’s father, an auto driver, could not afford the institute’s fees. Rama Rao had responded, and had met Anjali at Pragathi Bhavan.Anjali said her ambition is to become a civil servant. Anjali’s father Ramesh thanked the Minister for his gesture.

