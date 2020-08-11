Monsoon picks up pace across Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ KARIMNAGAR/ NIZAMABAD/ SANGAREDDY: With the Southwest Monsoon intensifying across Telangana, various parts of the State - including Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Sircilla, Warangal Rural, Siddipet and Mulugu districts - received heavy rainfall on Monday.

Each of the aforementioned districts registered rainfall above 10 cm till Monday evening. The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) says that there is a possibility of the formation of another low-pressure area over the North-West Bay around August 13. It has issued an orange weather warning for August 13 and 14, suggesting thundershowers accompanied by lightning in isolated regions of the State.

Most of Hyderabad saw an intermittent drizzle on Monday. Rainfall fewer than 2 cm was registered in almost all suburbs. The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with thundershowers in the city till August 16.

Rivers in spate in Karimnagar

Many rivulets in Karimnagar are in spate after Monday’s downpour, including Moolavagu and Nakkavagu in Rajanna Sircilla. Many low-lying areas in Karimnagar were water-logged, and traffic police were seen filling potholes. Over 64.7 mm of rainfall was registered in Karimnagar, and 69.2 mm in Rajanna-Sircilla.

The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS ) water flow has been steady from all pump houses from Medigadda (Laxmi Pump House) to Laxmipur (Gayatri Pump House) for the past one week. Till now, about 5.5 tmcft of Kaleshwaram water has reached the Mid Manair Dam. Authorities are contemplating whether to lift about 2-3 tmcft of water per day from Medigadda. Pump operation process will continue round-the-clock for a fortnight.

Rain throws life out of gear

Continuous rain threw life out of gear in Nizamabad. Nizamabad Municipal Commissioner (NMC) Jitesh V Patil said that rainwater entered Division number 13 in Dharmapuri hills. Meanwhile, a family had a narrow escape after a roof collapsed in a house in Indiramma colony in Renjal village.

As tanks fill, farmers rejoice

Farmers in Medak district expressed happiness over the abundant rainfall, especially as it filled most of the tanks in the district. Bajjanki mandal in Siddipet reported 99 mm of rainfall. Locals said that flood water was seen gushing towards the Nizamsagar project.