STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Monsoon picks up pace across Telangana

IMD issues orange alert, thundershowers accompanied by lightning to hit isolated regions from August 13-14

Published: 11th August 2020 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Water-logged roads at Uppal in Hyderabad on Monday;(below) water enters a field in Nizamabad | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ KARIMNAGAR/ NIZAMABAD/ SANGAREDDY: With the Southwest Monsoon intensifying across Telangana, various parts of the State - including Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Sircilla, Warangal Rural, Siddipet and Mulugu districts - received heavy rainfall on Monday.

Each of the aforementioned districts registered rainfall above 10 cm till Monday evening. The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) says that there is a possibility of the formation of another low-pressure area over the North-West Bay around August 13. It has issued an orange weather warning for August 13 and 14, suggesting thundershowers accompanied by lightning in isolated regions of the State.

Most of Hyderabad saw an intermittent drizzle on Monday. Rainfall fewer than 2 cm was registered in almost all suburbs. The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with  thundershowers in the city till August 16.

Rivers in spate in Karimnagar

Many rivulets in Karimnagar are in spate after Monday’s downpour, including Moolavagu and Nakkavagu in Rajanna Sircilla. Many low-lying areas in Karimnagar were water-logged, and traffic police were seen filling potholes. Over 64.7 mm of rainfall was registered in Karimnagar, and 69.2 mm in Rajanna-Sircilla.

The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS ) water flow has been steady from all pump houses from Medigadda (Laxmi Pump House) to Laxmipur (Gayatri Pump House) for the past one week. Till now, about 5.5 tmcft of Kaleshwaram water has reached the Mid Manair Dam. Authorities are contemplating whether to lift about 2-3 tmcft of water per day from Medigadda. Pump operation process will continue round-the-clock for a fortnight.

Rain throws life out of gear

Continuous rain threw life out of gear in Nizamabad. Nizamabad Municipal Commissioner (NMC) Jitesh V Patil said that rainwater entered Division number 13 in Dharmapuri hills. Meanwhile, a family had a narrow escape after a roof collapsed in a house in Indiramma colony in Renjal village.

As tanks fill, farmers rejoice

Farmers in Medak district expressed happiness over the abundant rainfall, especially as it filled most of the tanks in the district. Bajjanki mandal in Siddipet reported 99 mm of rainfall. Locals  said that flood water was seen gushing towards the Nizamsagar project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp