Niti Aayog pats Telangana for coronavirus control, Hitam app

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vinod Kumar Paul, member, Niti Aayog complimented the innovative efforts of Telangana government in introducing Hitam App to monitor and provide telemedicine to home isolation patients in the State. Aarti Ahuja, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Health and others visited Hyderabad from August 9-10 to discuss various issues related to Covid-19 management.

Subsequently, the Central team met Health Minister Eatala Rajender and held discussions with State officials on Covid-19 management at BRK Bhavan on Monday.Paul said that details of the innovative Hitam app would be shared with other States along with all good work done by the State in other areas related to Covid-19 management.

Stating that testing had been ramped up in the State, he said it was crucial to control the pandemic. He added that the Central and State governments would work together to flatten the curve. Hospital preparedness levels, infection control measures, providing treatment for patients etc were satisfactory, stated Paul.Somesh Kumar said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had directed officials to increase testing to 40,000 daily.