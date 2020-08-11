Rajnath Singh lays stone for BDL projects

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday virtually laid the foundation stone from Delhi for a ‘Seeker Facility Centre’ (SFC) and ‘Warhead Production Facility’ at Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Hyderabad.

The event was held as part of ‘the Atmanirbhar Bharat’ week being celebrated by BDL. The SFC will enable to manufacture and test indigenously developed seekers for missiles, while the Warhead Production Facility will cater to anti-tank guided missiles and air-to-air missiles.