RTC m-Wallet app has 70 lakh users, says Minister

Published: 11th August 2020 08:59 AM

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that nearly 70 lakh people were utilising the RTC m-Wallet app launched by the Transport Department. Speaking to meadiapersons after inaugurating the second driving simulator in the State at the RTO Office in Khammam on Monday, the Minister said that efforts were being made to make all state-of-the art facilities at Khairatabad RTA office available for Khammam residents.

In order to ensure transparency in RTA services, five more services were made available online so that the citizens could avail those without visiting the RTA offices. The public could avail many of the RTA services using their personal computers and smartphones, he said.

The driving simulator was introduced as part of the efforts to modernise the department and improve the quality of services. The simulator would help improve the driving skills of learners in an effective manner, and help alleviate their fears, he added.

