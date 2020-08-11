SCCL to ensure that employees stay coronavirus-free

By Express News Service

KOTHAGUDEM: Chairman and Managing Director of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) N Sridhar instructed company officials to ensure that no employee, official or their family members fall prey to Covid-19.

Holding a video conference with all SCCL directors and general managers at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday, he directed officials to hold 200 tests in areas near Singareni mines, and book ventilators and beds at corporate hospitals in the company’s name.

The management should supply the necessary rapid test kits and arrange laboratory facilities at all hospitals if necessary, he said. He also said that all necessary medicines in required quantities should be kept ready for use.

Sridhar stated that a responsible official should be nominated as a coordinator, with a few efficient officials working under him, to keep the company Covid-free. The committee will look into Covid prevention and supervision of quarantine centres. Every employee and official should be supplied with four masks and sanitisers, he said, adding that all offices would be sanitised continuously and a report be submitted to him every day on the same.