Srisailam storage level crosses halfway mark

Meanwhile, for the last 24 hours, Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts received heavy rainfall, increasing the inflows to Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) and several other local tanks in the districts.

Published: 11th August 2020 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 08:12 AM

Water gushing out from pumps at Gayatri Pump House and being discharged towards Mid Manair Dam in Karimnagar district on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ NIZAMABAD: For the first time this water year, the storage level of Srisailam project has crossed the halfway mark. It touched 107.45 tmcft as against a full storage capacity of 215.81 tmcft. On Saturday, the water level was 79.81 tmcft and in just two days, the project has received over 27 tmcft water.

The inflows into Srisailam were recorded as 1,87,698 cusecs at 6 pm on Monday and outflows were 38,140 cusecs. Meanwhile, the inflows to Almatti were 1.3 lakh and outflows were 1.09 lakh cusecs. Narayanpur had 1.3 lakh cusecs of inflows and outflows of 1.09 lakh cusecs. The inflows to Jurala were 1.95 lakh cusecs and outflows, 1.96 lakh cusecs.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), due to river flows from upstream areas of river Krishna, Almatti and Narayanpur Dam were getting heavy inflows and since these dams are filled to 80 per cent capacity, both were releasing the excess flow.

Meanwhile, for the last 24 hours, Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts received heavy rainfall, increasing the inflows to Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) and several other local tanks in the districts.

Engineers expect that the project will receive over 36,000 cusecs of inflows, and that it may reach up to 50,000 cusecs on Tuesday morning. The water level at the project was 1074.4 ft on Monday, as against its full reservoir level of 1,091 ft.

