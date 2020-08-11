TPCC plea to visit demolished Secretariat: High Court notices to CS, DG

By Express News Service

A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and other authorities concerned to respond to the PIL filed by the Congress leaders seeking direction to the government to permit them to visit the demolished old Secretariat complex to get clarity on media reports that there is hidden treasure beneath some blocks of old Secretariat buildings and the government has mistakenly dismantled an old temple and masjid while demolishing the structures.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was dealing with the PIL filed by former minister Mohd Ali Shabbir,Congress MP A Revanth Reddy, former MPs Anjan Kumar Yadav and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, seeking permission to visit the demolished old Secretariat complex site to know facts regarding the treasure and whether the 200-year-old temple was demolished unintentionally.

Petitioners’ counsel T Rajinikanth Reddy told the court that they had approached the court on the subject issue since there was no response from the authorities concerned on the representations made by the petitioners.

After hearing the submissions of the petitioners’ counsel, the bench said that if a representation had been filed before the DGP, then the senior officer was required to deal with such representation. When the bench sought the State’s response, government counsel Santhosh sought to adjourn the case by two weeks saying that the Advocate General BS Prasad, who has to appear in the case, was in home quarantine. The bench then issued notices to the authorities concerned and posted the matter to August 24 for hearing.

HC questions TS govt on land allotment to director

Questioning the decision of the Telangana government allocating a prime land to film producer and director N Shankar at a very low price of `5 lakh per acre as against prevailing market value of around `2.5 croreper acre, a division bench of the High Court on Monday directed the State to inform the status of construction on the allotted land.

The bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order in the PIL filed by J Shankar, a resident of Karimnagar, seeking to suspend the GO issued in June last year for alienation of the subject five acres of land situated in survey number 96 at Mokilla village to film producer and director N Shankar to set up TV and film studio.

Pursuant to earlier direction of the court, the State government has filed counter affidavit in the case stating that the market value of the subject land while allotting to the film director was `20 lakh per acre whereas the prevailing market value is about `2.5 crore per acre. After perusing the contents of the counter affidavit, the bench asked on what basis the land was allotted to a private person at `5 lakh per acre. Although 300 persons will be employed after the studio is constructed at an estimated `50 crore, how the land costing `2.5 crore per acre can be allotted at a meagre price of `5 lakh per acre. This parcel of the land seems to have been sold for peanuts, the bench said.

In reply, government counsel A Santhosh Kumar said the State Cabinet had passed a resolution on June 18, 2019 after taking into consideration various aspects. He urged the court to adjourn the case hearing by two weeks saying that the Advocate General BS Prasad would appear in the case. The bench posted the matter to August 27 for hearing.