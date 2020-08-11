TS-EAMCET likely from Sept 9-14; online classes for govt schoolkids from Aug 20

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a meeting with Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Monday announced tentative dates for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Pharmacy, Veterinary Common Entrance Test (TS-EAMCET-20) and Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET-20).

If the Telangana High Court approves the same, the State government will conduct the TS-EAMCET-20 on September 9, 10, 11 and 14, and TS-ECET-20 on August 31.“The High Court will make a decision on August 17 whether to conduct the exams,” TSCHE Chairman T Papi Reddy said. Three weeks ago, the TSCHE had submitted a report in this regard in the High Court, seeking permission to hold the examinations.

Meanwhile, the decision to conduct the final-year degree, post-graduation and engineering final-year exams would depend on the Supreme Court’s decision. Also, digital classes for government school students of classes VI to X will begin from August 20 using the T-SAT network. For classes III to V, sessions will begin from September 1, the Minister said.

At a meeting with the School Education Department and Board of Intermediate Education officials, Sabitha Indra Reddy said online programmes will be made available on the State-owned T-SAT television network, its mobile app and YouTube channel.“Intermediate admissions for 2020-21 will commence from September 1, while the classes for Intermediate second-year will begin from August 17,” the Education Minister said at the meeting.

In another development, the Director of Evaluation, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH), wrote to the principals of all its affiliated institutes offering B.Tech and B.Pharm courses to make arrangements for the IV-II semester examinations. “Contact all final-year students and take three options (in the order of preference) from each of them for writing their IV-II exams. The places being given as options should have at least one JNTUH-affiliated Engineering Pharmacy college,” Director of Evaluation V Kamakshi Prasad said in the letter.

JNTUH has 423 affiliated colleges with over 3.5 lakh students on rolls in Telangana. The students who wish to write the exam from their parent college are not required to select any option.