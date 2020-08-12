All eyes on Dubbaka Assembly bypoll after Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy's demise

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SIDDIPET: The sudden demise of four-time MLA and journalist Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy has left a deep void in Dubbaka Assembly constituency’s political atmosphere. As Ramalinga Reddy was more than just an MLA, but an influential figure and a dear to all, it would be a herculean task for the pink party to find his ‘heir’.

Meanwhile, when Express interacted with some TRS sources, they opined that the ruling party is likely to field Ramalinga Reddy’s son Satish Reddy in the bypoll. They also mentioned that the party leadership has already given its word to Reddy’s family regarding Satish’s candidature. Meanwhile, it is learnt that Finance Minister T Harish Rao would also support Satish’s candidature, boosting his chances.

Finding an heir to a stalwart

A major figure during the Telangana movement, Ramalinga Reddy was a dear to all pink men, especially Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao. A man who started off his career as a scribe in Siddipet around two decades ago, the same time during which K Chandrashekhar Rao was the Siddipet MLA, they both shared a close bond which ultimately helped Reddy enter politics in 2004. He contested on a TRS ticket from Dommata, which later became Dubbaka constituency, the same year and won.He rose to major fame in 2008, while the Telangana movement was gaining momentum, when he resigned as the MLA following KCR’s call and contested again in the byelection from Dommata constituency and defeated TDP’s Muthyam Reddy. Considering Reddy’s political stardom, the party leadership is likely to provide the candidature to Satish.

Competition?

In the meantime, the call for giving an opportunity to Cheruku Muthyam Reddy’s kin has also arisen from some parts of the party.While one section of the TRS activists believe that as Ramalinga Reddy has always worked for the benefit of the party, the candidature should be provided to his son Satish Reddy, another section has come up requesting that the leadership should also consider the name of Cheruku Muthyam Reddy’s son Ch Srinivas Reddy. At the same time, some sources told Express that the party leadership is likely to give Srinivas Reddy a nominated post and would be asked to work for the victory of Satish Reddy.As any candidate that the party would field is likely to win in Dubbaka as the government has managed to keep all its promises, the only task is to finalise the candidate.

What will Congress do?

On the other hand, the Congress leadership has also started focusing on the Dubbaka bypoll, though the ECI has not announced anything in this regard yet. Though Sangareddy Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy had recently said that the party should not field a candidate, some leaders from the constituency have a different opinion. According to sources, they even met Siddipet DCC president T Narsareddy and requested him to field a candidate for the bypoll. It is learnt that Narsareddy has agreed to their request. Speaking to Express, Narsareddy said that Jagga’s opinion is personal and that the party leadership would also consider the opinion of the cadre before taking a final decision.In the meantime, BJP has also started devising strategies to win. Party sources said that the leadership is likely to field M Raghunandan Rao.