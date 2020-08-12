Central Waqf Council issues notice to TS board

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Waqf Council has issued a notice to the CEO of Telangana Waqf Board over the demolition of Masjid-e-Hashbi and Masjid-e-Dafatir Mohammedia in the Secretariat and directed them to take appropriate action against those responsible.

Taking cognisance of a representation made by MBT leader Amjed Ullah Khan, assistant law officer in the Central Waqf Council Mohammed Afzalul Haque, said, “As per the provisions of Section 295 of IPC defiling or damage to any place of worship is an offence of cognisable and non-bailable in nature. Therefore you are requested to look into the issue and take immediate action.”