Government told to submit proof of ex gratia paid to martyr's wife

On an earlier occasion, the bench issued  a notice to the State government seeking explanation for delay in payment.

The State government on Tuesday informed the Telangana High Court that it had deposited Rs 29 lakh on July 31 in the account of wife of martyr Lance Naik Mohd Feroz Khan, who was killed across the line of control (LOC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir in 2013. Government counsel A Santhosh Kumar made this submission before the bench dealing with a PIL filed by a person named Pavan Kasturi highlighting the plight of wife of Lance Naik Khan, problems she had been facing in raising her children after death of her husband. In the PIL, it was stated that though her husband was conferred with Sena Medal by the Centre posthumously, the wife of the martyr was still awaiting financial aid of Rs 30 lakh from the Telangana government. On an earlier occasion, the bench issued  a notice to the State government seeking explanation for delay in payment. After hearing the government counsel, the bench directed him to file the proof with regard to the deposit made into the account of wife of late Lance Naik Khan. The bench posted the matter to August 19.

Suspension of judicial work extended till September 5

Considering the spike in Covid-19 cases in the State and keeping health and safety issues of all the stakeholders in view, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday decided to extend suspension of its regular judicial work till September 5. Earlier, it was extended till August 14.  The High Court will take up only urgent matters such as PILs, bail, stay petitions and the matters relating to threat of demolition, threat of electricity disconnection and so on through video conference, which will continue to be in force until further orders. All the judicial officers in the State are instructed to take up hearing through video conference of cases safe for disposal.

Illegal temple at Nagole: HC notice to TS govt, officials

Taking a serious view of land grabbing and illegal construction of a temple at Nagole, Uppal mandal in Medchal Malkajgiri district, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Collector, Hayathnagar Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Mandal Tahsildar and LB Nagar Police Station Station House Officer to a submit report on the issue.The bench directed the Commissioners of HMDA and GHMC to stop illegal construction in case a temple was being constructed at the said site, and to submit a report explaining the steps taken on the issue by the next date of hearing. The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order through video conference in the PIL filed by a resident Vazeer Prakash Goud seeking directions to the authorities concerned to stop any illegal constructions in the government land at Nagole. After hearing the case, the bench issued notices to the State government, authorities concerned and posted the matter to August 19 for hearing.

