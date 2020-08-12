Jangaon government hospital has infra but lacks adequate staff

By Express News Service

JANGAON: To ensure there is no shortage of oxygen and ventilators for Covid-19 patients, the Jangaon district administration and medical officials have started a 100-bed Covid Centre at the Jangaon Government Area Hospital.

They have installed ventilators and oxygen beds in the Covid ward, but the hospital does not have enough staff to run the ward. With that, the critical patients are going to MGM Hospital in Warangal.

According to the sources, three ventilators were provided under the Prime Minister Cares, two ventilators were purchased by the district administration, and one ventilator was shifted from Mother and Child Hospital (MCH), Chempak Hills.

At present, there are six ventilators for the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (RICU), but only two ventilators have been installed.

Jangaon Government Hospital Superintendent Dr Pujari Raghu told Express that all ventilators have not been installed in the Covid ward due to non-availability of technicians.

He said based on District Collector’s instructions, two doctors have been appointed on contract basis and the process to recruit another four doctors is in progress.