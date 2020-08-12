Maharashtra villagers chase tigers into Adilabad

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The residents of several villages in Adilabad, bordering Maharashtra, are a worried lot as people from the neighbouring State have been driving away tigers from their area into the district.

Residents of Kopmandi village in Yavatmal district had recently chased away a tiger from their region into the forest area near Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Yavatmal after it attacked their cattle. Worried that the tiger might move towards the border villages in Adilabad, farmers are now scared to go to the fields.Forest officials are on high alert and are monitoring the movement.