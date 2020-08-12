Quarrel over pet dog ends in murder

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a shocking incident, a man was killed by his neighbour in a clash over a pet dog at Tallapaya village in Mulkalpalli mandal in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Tuesday. The deceased person has been identified as Kuram Veeraswamy. According to sources, the issue started when Veeraswamy’s pet dog entered his neighbour Paddam Jogulu’s house, seeing which Jogulu’s wife Bajaramma beat up the dog.