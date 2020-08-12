STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana government's Irrigation Department in for a makeover

The WRD, unlike in the past when it was divided into many wings, would work under one umbrella.

Published: 12th August 2020 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ushering in major reforms in the century-old Irrigation Department, which would henceforth be called the Telangana Water Resources Department (WRD), Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday decided that it would have 19 territorial jurisdictions, instead of 13, to serve farmers’ needs better.

The makeover is expected to improve the department’s efficiency in the wake of a total metamorphosis that the sector has undergone following significant augmentation of water resources.Rao, during a review meeting with officials, favoured the changes in the department’s structure as the State is now providing irrigation facility to over one crore acres. At the time of the State’s formation in 2014, irrigation was available only for 35 lakh acres. “For this kharif (Vanakalam), the government is supplying water to one crore acres,” he said.

He felt that there should be a sea change in the WRD’s functioning. All its wings would work under one Chief Engineer, ensuring  better coordination. It has been decided to create Adilabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Ramagundam, Warangal, Mulugu, Khammam, Kothagudem, Gajwel, Sangareddy, Nalgonda,  Suryapet, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool and Hyderabad territorial jurisdictions, with each headed by one Chief Engineer.

The WRD, unlike in the past when it was divided into many wings, would work under one umbrella. All projects, tanks, Irrigation Development Corporation’s lifts, reservoirs, barrages, pump houses, canals and sub-stations would come under the territorial jurisdiction. Rao also decided to name the Ghanpur Anicut in Medak district as Vana Durga project. He instructed the officials to restore the canals under the Pakala project.

Narasampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy informed him that by reviving the Kakatiya dynasty canals, 30,000 acres of ayucut could be stabilised. Rao said reviving the canals would mean protecting Telangana’s heritage. He told the officials to prepare estimates for this.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Irrigation Department Telangana Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp