Telangana's coronavirus  tally at 84,544 after 1,897 cases reported in last 24 hours

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana detected 1,897 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours with 22,972 odd tests conducted. With this, the state's overall tally reached 84,544 cases. The active cases in the state are now 22,596 while 1,920 new recoveries were also recorded.

GHMC limits caseload resumed falling with only 479 cases reported. The containment zones in the municipal corporation area have also fallen to 65 as against 90 about a fortnight ago. The cases in other districts, however, continue to show an upward trend.

While Rangareddy had 162, Medchal reported 172 and Sangareddy reported 107 cases. To tackle these cases, nearly 5822 beds in the government hospital and 3,227 beds in private hospitals are vacant and available.

Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 654 with nine more reported deaths.