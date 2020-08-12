TS HC asks petitioner to implead ‘polluting’ industries

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday made it clear that the court will not pass any orders without hearing all the parties concerned and directed the petitioner to implead the owners of the industries, who have deployed cement ready mix concrete vehicles in and around Vattinagulapally, resulting in water and air pollution.

The bench was dealing with a PIL filed by a local resident M Gopal Reddy seeking direction to the government authorities concerned to take immediate steps for removal of heavy crushers and cement ready-mix concrete heavy vehicles from Vattinagulapally area in Gandipet mandal, as they are causing air and groundwater pollution. The bench said if these industries inform the court that they do possess valid permissions issued by the Pollution Control Board, then the orders passed by the court would be futile. The bench posted the matter to September 1 for hearing.