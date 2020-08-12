Use OTS to settle dues: HMWS&SB to citizens

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To resolve the issue of long-pending bill dues, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) on Tuesday, started a campaign for its one-time settlement (OTS) scheme.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao released pamphlets and wall posters to spread awareness about the new OTS scheme. The 45-day OTS scheme that was launched on August 1 will continue till September 15. Under the OTS scheme, the HMWS&SB will waive off the interest accumulated on the arrears.

The Board urged defaulters to use the OTS scheme as an opportunity to clear pending dues. According to HMWS&SB, dues of Rs 500 crore have been pending since the last decade. Currently, the board draws 2,049 million litres of water a day (MLD) to quench the thirst of the growing city. A majority of the drinking water is being pumped from the Krishna and Godavari rivers.

MAUD Secretary Arvind Kumar, HMWS&SB MD M Dana Kishore and senior officials were also present.