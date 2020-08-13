STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
 IMD issues orange alert for north-western districts of Telangana

On Wednesday, many central districts saw moderate to heavy rainfall of fewer than 5 cm. However, IMD has extended its heavy rain warning to isolated places till August 16.

Published: 13th August 2020 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Water being released into Nagarjuna Sagar Project's left canal from Palair reservoir on Wednesday. The left canal would continue to receive water till September 3

Water being released into Nagarjuna Sagar Project’s left canal from Palair reservoir on Wednesday. The left canal would continue to receive water till September 3

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has issued an orange alert, predicting heavy rainfall, in Adilabad, Nirmal, Khammam, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Warangal Rural and Urban districts for August 13. On Wednesday, many central districts saw moderate to heavy rainfall of fewer than 5 cm. However, IMD has extended its heavy rain warning to isolated places till August 16. “The reason for the rainfall is a trough that is passing over the State,” said an IMD meteorologist.

“The monsoon is likely to remain active throughout the week in the State, and some areas will receive very heavy to heavy rainfall,” he added. According to IMD, since the beginning of the monsoon, Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Mahbubnagar and Siddipet districts received excess rainfall of over 60 percent. Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Karimnagar, Warangal (Urban), Mahabubabad, and Kothagudem also registered excess rains of over 20 percent, except Nirmal district which recorded a deficit of 25 percent. All other districts in the State, including Hyderabad, received a normal amount of rainfall.

Five gates of Jurala project opened

Hyderabad: The inflow into Jurala project which had receded around Wednesday morning suddenly increased by the evening, due to heavy rains in Maharashtra. Though the officials had closed all the gates of Jurala by 5am on Wednesday and started releasing water through power houses, with the increase of inflows from Narayanpur dam, they lifted five gates of the project by 6pm on the same day, releasing 21,000 cusecs through the spillway and another 37,000 cusecs through power houses. Though the outflows from Narayanpur dam had fell to 10,000 cusecs on Wednesday morning, the officials increased it to 0.36 lakh cusecs in the afternoon and then further to 1.2 lakh cusecs by 5pm on the same day

Min releases water into NSP left canal

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar released water from the Palair reservoir into the left canal of NSP on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said: “We would ensure that even the last acre under the left canal’s ayacut receive irrigation water. The release of water from Palair would benefit around 2.50 lakh acres of farmland in the erstwhile district.” He also thanked KCR for releasing water from NSP to Palair reservoir, which was in turn released to the NSP left canal

