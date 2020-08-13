BJP, Congress struggle over preparations for municipal polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as TRS leaders have begun the groundwork for municipal elections in Greater Hyderabad (GHMC) and Warangal (GWMC), Khammam (KMC), the Congress and BJP are caught in a mire of internal politics. Senior BJP leaders are miffed with BJP Telangana president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar for not accommodating them in the State committee. The party’s only MLA T Raja Singh has openly criticized Bandi for not accommodating even a single leader he recommended.

One BJP senior leader, who wishes to stay unnamed, wonders how the party can take on the TRS in the GHMC polls when its internal issues remain unresolved. “While the TRS leaders are working towards a mammoth victory in the municipal elections, our leaders are confining themselves to press statements,” says a senior Congress leader.

He points to MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao’s continuous inaugurations of several Hyderabad flyovers as a veiled GHMC election campaign.Congress leaders say the TRS is also working to develop Warangal on similar lines as Hyderabad, with a focus on flyovers. A metro neo rail for Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet (tri-cities) is also in the pipeline.

But the Congress finds itself floundering in Warangal. Greater Warangal Congress Committee president K Srinivas Rao submitted his resignation from the post to the TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy in Hyderabad on Wednesday. This is being seen as a major setback for the Congress.