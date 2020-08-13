COVID-19 boy, mother try to escape from RIMS

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Two Covid-19 patients, a woman, and her son tried to escape from the Covid-19 ward at RIMS Hospital in Adilabad on Wednesday. The security personnel stopped them and later the hospital staff shifted them in a special vehicle to their village for home isolation.

They were upset as the son, who has kidney problems and needs dialysis, was not provided with the facility. RIMS director B Baliram Naik told Express that they had referred him to Gandhi Hospital, as the hospital had dialysis facility even for COVID patients