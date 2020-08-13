KTR lays foundation stone of Rs 800 crore Medha Rail Coach Factory in Ranga Reddy district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: KT Rama Rao, Telangana minister for Industries and IT, laid the foundation stone for the Medha Servo Rail Coach Factory in Shankarpally, Ranga Reddy district, on Thursday.

The much-awaited rail coach factory will be constructed in Kondakal village, spread over 100 acres, with a massive investment of Rs 800 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, KT Rama Rao said that the Medha Rail Coach factory is yet another achievement by the K Chandrashekar Rao government.

"The state has received an investment of Rs 800 crore. The project will create employment and job opportunities for hundreds of people in the district," said the Minister.

The 100 acres of land was allotted to the homegrown company in 2019, while the MoU was signed in 2017. It has now become the country's leading manufacturer of industry train coaches and diesel electric locomotives with a turnover of Rs 21,000 crore, spread across 6 continents and 20 countries. The first unit will be completed by 15 months.

However, the minister also took this opportunity to remind the central government about its promise to build a rail coach factory in Kazipet. "While we do not want to politicise the matter, the central government needs to step up to its promise of a rail coach factory in Telangana to fulfill its mission for a self-reliant country," he said.

The minister also said that Ranga Reddy district is rising to become the focus of various pharma, IT and software company hubs.

"Ranga Reddy district is already receiving huge investments in the construction and real estate sectors. The district has become a focal point for IT, software companies, pharmacy, international airport, hardware parks as well as higher education institutions, universities and tourism," KTR said.