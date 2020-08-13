STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Medical miracle as Telangana's Nizamabad hospital doctors save critical COVID-19 patient

The patient, a Central government employee, was admitted to the GGH about a fortnight ago with Covid-19 symptoms and soon slipped into ventilator support.

Coronavirus Warrior

By DONITAJOSE
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Government General Hospital (GGH) in Nizamabad has achieved a rare feat by treating a 47-year-old patient suffering from a severe form of COVID-19. The patient, who won the battle against the infection, was discharged on Tuesday. His recovery is being considered a miracle and it stands as a testimony to what a government hospital can do if given the right resources. The patient, a Central government employee, was admitted to the GGH about a fortnight ago with Covid-19 symptoms and soon slipped into ventilator support.

Doctors went through his family history of early deaths and realised that he suffered from a genetic condition that made him more susceptible to the highly contagious infection. “The patient was on ventilator and soon his body went into a condition called cytokine storm. To diagnose this, we used the facilities of a private lab and found that his IL-6 levels were 70 times more,” Dr Kiran Mandhala, HoD of Critical Care Medicine at the GGH, said.

Dr Mandhala, along with Dr Gopal Singh, Dr Tirupathi Rao and other members of the team, analysed other key indicators such as N/L ratio and CRP levels, which also increased by 18 and 100 times respectively. This pointed to the high chances of clotting.

COVID patient’s rapid recovery applauded

Considering these factors, the doctors immediately started a symptomatic and anti-viral treatment with anti-viral drug Remdesivir, Methyl-prednisone and Heparin. The patient began to recover rapidly and was discharged on Tuesday. Appreciating the doctors efforts and the patient’s indomitable will to live, the hospital staff gave a congratulatory applause as he was being discharged.

“The case was a challenge for us. The patient was on a ventilator for 15 days but the treatment and commitment by the ICU staff ensured his full recovery. Our Covid-19 treatment is showing good results. It is all because of the team spirit of the medical staff at PHCs and the teaching hospital. We work as a single unit, detect cases early and shift the patients to the ICU before their condition turns critical,” Dr Prathima Raj Reddy, Superintendent of GGH, said. “We have increased the ICU capacity to 60 beds, of which 34 are occupied,” Dr Reddy added.

47-year-old c heats death Patient, with a family history of early deaths and a genetic condition called cytokine storm, beats Covid in 2 weeks at Government General Hospital, Nizamabad. His recovery stands as a testimony to what a govt hospital can do if given the resources

