Take action against private hospitals charging excessively for COVID treatment, HC tells Telangana govt

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government to initiate action against those private hospitals allegedly charging excessively for COVID-19 patients in violation of guidelines and beyond the prescribed rates fixed by the government.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan, while hearing a batch of PILs, directed the government to take strict action in accordance with the law on private healthcare facilities, which are not following the state government guidelines while collecting fee from patients.

The petitions alleged that private hospitals were charging exorbitantly for COVID-19 treatment from patients.

The state government informed the court that certain complaints were received against private hospitals that were under process of examination and disposal.

On Thursday, Telangana Chief Secretary and other senior officials appeared before the Court through video conference and informed it about the various measures undertaken by the state government to tackle COVID-19 and also submitted a report regarding the implementation of its orders.

Expressing satisfaction, the court expected that the government will explore all possibilities to fulfill and comply with its directions.

In the earlier hearings on the same PILs, the bench had expressed displeasure over the state government not implementing its earlier orders on issues related to COVID-19 pandemic in the state, including number of tests, adherence to ICMR guidelines and publication of data with public.

The bench further directed that the private hospitals, which got concessions such as land concessions from the government, should provide free treatment to the poor people.

The bench noted that the Delhi government issued certain guidelines in this regard and wanted the Telangana government to consider and issue a circular on similar lines.

The PILs had also sought directions to the state government to provide required medical equipment, medicines and trained staff to the designated COVID-19 hospitals and to take steps to curtail the spread of the virus.

The court also directed the government to establish a grievance cell under Chief Secretary to monitor coronavirus treatment and to increase the number of oxygen beds in hospitals besides ramping up testing.

The court posted the matter to September 4 and dispensed with the appearance of the Chief Secretary and directed the other officials to appear before it.