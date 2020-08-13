Telangana Chemists and Druggists Association panel member dies of COVID-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an unfortunate incident, the general secretary of the Telangana Chemists and Druggists Association (TCDA) died due to COVID -19 at Yashoda Hospital on Wednesday. J Santosh Rao, aged 57, was on the ventilator for over 20 days. To mourn his demise, several chemist shops in the State remained closed.Nearly 50 - 100 chemists have contracted Covid-19 and are either being treated at hospitals or are under home isolation. “We urge the government to provide PPE kits, masks and insurance benefits to frontline workers as many have been affected,” said Ch Janardhan Rao, president of the association.