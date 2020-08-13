STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Trouble for Congress as former Adilabad MP Ramesh Rathod likely to join BJP

In what may come as another major jolt to an already weak Congress party, former Adilabad MP Ramesh Rathod is likely to leave the grand-old party and join BJP soon.

Published: 13th August 2020 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Former Adilabad MP Ramesh Rathod

Former Adilabad MP Ramesh Rathod (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In what may come as another major jolt to an already weak Congress party, former Adilabad MP Ramesh Rathod is likely to leave the grand-old party and join BJP soon. According to sources, he has not been actively participating in any program organized as per the State leadership’s call, for the past few months. It maybe recalled that Rathod had switched loyalties from TRS to the grand-old party only a few months before the 2018 Assembly elections, after being denied a pink ticket to contest from Adilabad.

Having spent a fare share of time in TDP as well, from where he got a ticket to contest in Parliament polls, his arrival at the grand-old fort had given the cadre hope that it would strengthen the party’s base. However, when Express tried to contact Rathod on the development, he was unavailable for comment.

Absence of a chief in dist In the meantime, the possible departure of a major figure like Rathod would undoubtedly put the grand-old party in dire straits at a time when its already reeling under the absence of a District Congress Committee (DCC) president in Adilabad. Though it has been five months, the State leadership had not until recently paid any attention to the issue.

However, sources told Express that the party leadership recently appointed a three-member committee, comprising former MLC Ramulu Naik, former MLA Ram Mohan Reddy and general secretary Mahesh Goud, to collect opinion from local leaders and cadre on who the next DCC president should be. The committee is set to visit the district on Friday to prepare a report after interacting with local leaders and cadre, which would then be submitted to the party high command for a final decision.

DCC prez resigned It maybe recalled that the party’s district faction has been functioning without a chief for the past four to five months, ever since former president Bhargav Deshpande resigned citing personal issues

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramesh Rathod Cogress BJP former Adilabad MP
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp