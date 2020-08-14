1921 more people test positive for coroanvirus in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 1921 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the state's active cases to 23,438 cases.

The state's over all tally is 88,986 cases as on Friday.

As per the medical bulletin, the state conducted 22,046 tests and this is still one of the lowest number of tests conducted in the country.

Meanwhile, in terms of daily caseload the major contributors, GHMC, Rangareddy and Medchal reported 356, 134 and 168 cases respectively

The state medical bulletin also mentioned about 9 reported deaths which takes the death toll to 674.

The number of hospitalised in the state is now 6000 and after their hospitalisation there are nearly 5824 beds in government and 3492 in private hospitals