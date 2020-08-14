STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

1921 more people test positive for coroanvirus in Telangana

The state medical bulletin also mentioned about 9 reported deaths which takes the death toll to 674.

Published: 14th August 2020 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

People stand in long queue in rain at a covid testing van in Musheerabad on Thursday.

People stand in long queue in rain at a covid testing van in Musheerabad on Thursday. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 1921 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the state's active cases to 23,438 cases.

The state's over all tally is 88,986 cases as on Friday.

As per the medical bulletin, the state conducted 22,046 tests and this is still one of the lowest number of tests conducted in the country. 

Meanwhile, in terms of daily caseload the major contributors, GHMC, Rangareddy and Medchal reported 356, 134 and 168 cases respectively

The state medical bulletin also mentioned about 9 reported deaths which takes the death toll to 674.

The number of hospitalised in the state is now 6000 and after their hospitalisation there are nearly 5824 beds in government and 3492 in private hospitals

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana OCIVD 19 cases coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp