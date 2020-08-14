As KLIS water gushes in, ryots & engineers rejoice

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: As the monsoon hits Telangana in full force, water from the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) is gushing from Medigadda in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district to the Mid Manair Dam in Rajanna-Sircilla district.

The sight of water flowing through what were earlier parched areas has brought joy not just to farmers but also engineers working under KLIS.

“This remarkable change in three years makes us feel proud,” Executive Engineer of Nandi and Gayatri Pump houses Noone Sridhar told Express. In fact, every engineer who has worked on Telangana’s flagship project feels the same way, he says. “It is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” he gushes as he gazes proudly at the flowing water.

As rains hit early this year, KLIS water is feeding every reservoir and tank. “Farmers are benefiting hugely and their happiness to have enough water cultivating their crops is to be seen first-hand,” he says.

The area under cultivation has also increased. Earlier, up to September, there used to be little or no water in the FFW canal. But Kaleshwaram reversed the scenario and now, groundwater levels have risen across a 130-km stretch.

G Ganga Reddy, a farmer in Dattojipet of Ramadugu mandal told Express that he has access to plenty of water from the canal. “KLIS is a huge blessing for us farmers,” he says.

Meanwhile, the officials are lifting around 15,750 cusecs of water daily from the Gayatri pump house at Lakshmipur village.

The water from Gayatri pump house, after travelling for around five km through the gravity canal, first merges with SRSP Flood Flow Canal and then resumes its journey and ultimately reaches MMD.

KLIS Chief Engineer Nalla Venkateshwaralu is monitoring all pump houses constantly. Ninety per cent of the 45 motors under KLIS at various pump houses are being used. At Nandi Pump House and Gayatri Pump House, five pumps each are being used to lift water.

Water level in MMD touches 15 tmcft

The water level in Mid Manair Dam, as on Thursday, was 15.671 tmcft as against its gross capacity of 25.873 tmcft. The officials are lifting around 15,750 cusecs of water daily from the Gayatri pump house for MMD