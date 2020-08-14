Dubbaka Assembly bypoll: Congress will join the fray, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has decided to contest the Dubbaka Assembly bypoll. The seat fell vacant recently following the demise of TRS legislator and journalist Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy.

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday announced that his party would field its candidate for the Dubbaka bypoll.

He said this after welcoming the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) state executive secretary M Bhavani Reddy into the party fold.

Bhavani had unsuccessfully contested from Siddipet in 2018 Assembly polls on TJS ticket.

The PCC chief directed the Siddipet District Congress Committee president to conduct Mandal-wise meetings and Assembly segment meetings in preparation for the by-election.