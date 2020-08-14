Hours after 32-year-old dies of coronavirus, his ailing mother collapses in shock

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Tragedy struck a family in Mangalpet, when a 32-year-old man and his 63-year-old mother breathed their last, just hours apart. While the man died of Covid-19 on Wednesday night, the mother -- shocked by her son’s demise -- collapsed on Thursday morning. He and six others of his 13-member family were under home quarantine after testing positives.

Reportedly, the entire family stayed together in a house in Narayankhed. On Tuesday, the man and his wife tested positive for COVID. Doctors advised them to remain under home quarantine, without taking into account the presence of children and elderly people in the house.

On Wednesday, five others in the family tested positive. They were also placed under home quarantine and asked to consume nutritious food. Though the man’s mother had trouble breathing, she had tested negative in rapid tests.

Later that night, the 32-year-old died while he was resting on the sofa. Scared to touch him, the family members moved the sofa outside. His body was left in the rain for hours, and the family did not mention his death to his mother until next morning. On hearing the news, she collapsed and died on the spot.

It is learnt that their neighbours refused to help them. The family had to wait until Thursday afternoon for the health department officials to take away the bodies to a cemetery. Locals opined that the situation would not have gotten out of hand if the officials had admitted the patients in a hospital. The family, meanwhile, claimed that they were not provided Covid kits.