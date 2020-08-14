Srisailam, other projects witness heavy inflows

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The inflows into Srisailam project increased to 55,307 cusecs with huge outflows from upstream projects due to incessant rains in Maharashtra and Karnataka on Thursday. While the outflows from Almatti were 1.26 lakh cusecs at 6 pm on Thursday, its inflows were recorded at 80,712 cusecs.

As against its full storage capacity of 215.81 tmcft, the current water level in Srisailam has touched 122.72 tmcft. Meanwhile, Jurala recorded inflows and outflows of 65,000 cusecs and 56,980 cusecs respectively.

Meanwhile, the analysis of depth to water level data of 958 piezometers revealed that the average groundwater level in the State during July 2020 was 9.26 mbgl, whereas, it was 14.12 mbgl during the same month in 2019.