Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao's kin among NSUI members who get bail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A local court granted conditional bail to 31 National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) activists on Thursday after they were arrested on Wednesday for staging a protest at Pragathi Bhavan and for trying to barge inside by scaling an iron mesh. The activists were protesting against the announcement of the exam schedule while the matter was pending in court.

The activists were produced before a court on Wednesday and were sent to judicial remand. Their counsel filed a petition in court seeking bail. The court on Thursday granted conditional bail to them. Police officials said they would also file a charge-sheet against them.

Interestingly, the arrested NSUI activists included Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s kin R Ritesh Rao, who is the son of KCR’s niece Regulapati Ramya Rao. Though he, too, got bail along with others, Ramya Rao is understood to be angry with the government for arresting him.

Meanwhile, the police on Thursday obstructed senior congress leader V Hanumantha Rao from meeting the arrested NSUI activists in Chanchalguda Central Jail.