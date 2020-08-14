STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana to take over 50% beds in private hospitals

Decision comes after hours of deliberation between Health Minister and pvt hospital reps

Published: 14th August 2020 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

People crowd around a Covid testing van in Musheerabad on Thursday

People crowd around a Covid testing van in Musheerabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: From here on, 50 percent of beds in private hospitals that are meant for treating Covid-19 patients would be kept at the disposal of the State government. An agreement was arrived at on Thursday, after hours of deliberation between Health Minister Eatala Rajender and representatives of private and super-specialty hospitals.

The government’s decision to take over 50 percent of beds comes after its receipt of several written complaints of overcharging. According to officials, these beds will now be filled by the Health Department using an app, which would coordinate patients, hospitals, and departments.

It is learnt that the actual modalities of the same will be chalked out on Friday at the Office of Director of Public Health. It is to be seen whether the same would be taken up under the Arogyasri scheme or not, as was done in states like Maharashtra.

In fact, recent think tank studies by ASCI-FICCI suggested that a voluntary surrender of beds for Covid-19 be permitted by the government, as cases are likely to peak in the ensuing months, in turn increasing the demand for beds.

The Health Minister’s office has further clarified that GO 248 is applicable for the government beds in private hospitals. As per the GO, Covid treatment in the general ward would be charged at `4,000, ICU at `7,500 and ventilator at `9,000. This would imply that though government would take over the beds from private hospitals, the basic cost of the beds would have to be borne by the patients.

HC unhappy with pvt hosps

Earlier on Thursday, the Telangana High Court expressed displeasure over the functioning of various private hospitals with respect to Covid-19 treatment in the State.A division bench of the High Court directed the State government to ensure that the GOs issued by it are duly complied with by private hospitals.

The government is free to take stringent action in accordance with the law against hospitals that fail to follow the GOs prescribing treatment fees for Covid patients, the bench said.

“The State government should continue to act upon the complaints received by it with regard to the functioning, omission and commission of private hospitals. Though there is a 99 per cent perfection in dealing with the said menace by the government, there is a need for more steps to curb such issues,” the bench said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana private hospital
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp