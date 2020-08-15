25 new Dawakhanas to make healthcare accessible to poor in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The opening of 25 more Basti Dawakhanas on Friday will bolster the Primary Health Care service delivery in Hyderabad, said Health Minister Eatala Rajender, at the inauguration of a Dawakahana at Bhoigudda in Secunderabad. With the launch of these new medical and wellness centres, the total number of Dawakhanas has risen to 193 in GHMC limits, which has a population close to 1 crore.

All these Dawakhanas will now be equipped with diagnostic services as well as fever clinics to manage seasonal ailments.

These 25 new centres were launched in Bhoiguda, Bholakpur, Musheerabad, Begumpet, Goshamahal, Doodhbowli, Madannapet, Kishanbagh, Kurmaguda, Jillelguda, Hayathnagar, Kumar Basti, and Sanathnagar. Municipal Administration and Urban development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao said that the goal of GHMC and Health Department was to increase the number of Dawakhanas to 300 in a way such that each ward would have two Dawakhanas. “Though these centers, primary care would be made more accessible to the poor and slum dwellers,” said Rama Rao.