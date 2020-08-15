Driver holds onto a tree as floodwaters wash away lorry in Telangana's Siddipet

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: With heavy rains lashing through Sangareddy for the past few days, a lorry washed away in the floodwaters overflowing at Baswapur bridge in Siddipet district in the early hours of Saturday

Baswapur, a village in the Kohela mandal of Siddipet district and 35 km from the district headquarters, has received heavy rainfally since the last few days. The driver, M Shankar (35) from Adilabad saved his life by jumping out from the sinking truck and by latching himself onto a tree.

On learning about the matter, State finance minister T Harish Rao directed officials to rescue the drive immediately. National Disaster Response Team (NDRF) teams have been roped in to rescue the river.

From Saturday midnight till the morning, several districts of the State, including Siddipet, have registered over 20 cms of rainfall. In many parts of these districts, rainwater has started overflowing and have resulted in inundation.