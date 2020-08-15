STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Godavari in spate, touches 37 feet at Bhadrachalam

Meanwhile, as many as 30 villages have been cut off from other parts of Kothagudem district after road connectivity to these areas was disrupted.

Godavari making 37 feet at Bhadrachalam.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: As the water level in Godavari continues to rise due to torrential rains in its basin, the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district administration is gearing up to issue the ‘first warning level’ at Bhadrachalam. The water level in Godavari stood at 37 feet on Friday night and the first warning would be issued once it crosses 43 feet mark.

It maybe recalled that the second warning level is 48 feet and the third and final warning level is 53 feet.
According to sources, the authorities have already alerted the mandal-level officials and have asked the people living in low-lying areas to move to safer locations.

Meanwhile, as many as 30 villages have been cut off from other parts of Kothagudem district after road connectivity to these areas was disrupted.All streams and tanks in the district brimmed with inflows, affecting road transportation and inundating standing crops.  

Meanwhile, 22 of the total 23 gates at Taliperu medium irrigation project in Cherla have been lifted to discharge nearly 1,07,272 cusecs of water.Kinnerasani reservoir at Paloncha has also started receiving heavy inflows taking its water level to 404.3 feet.

The water level in Godavari at Bhadrachalam is expected to reach 40 feet by late on Friday night, District Collector MV Reddy said in a media statement.

