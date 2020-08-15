STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rains lash parts of Telangana overnight, some districts flooded

Residents of the Warangal East or Hanamkonda region of Warangal Urban District also saw knee-deep water enter into their houses.

Due to heavy rain in Mulugu district overflowing Jampanna Bahu in Medaram on Friday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Many parts of Telangana experienced extremely heavy rainfall from midnight till Saturday morning throughout and it still continues as well. 

Karimnagar, Siddipet, Rural and Urban Warangal districts have registered over 20 cms of rainfall. In parts of these districts, rainwater is still running on the road and streets like in canals. 

A few regions were inundated and water also entered several houses in Shyampet, Chennaraopet, Atmakur, Duggondi, Nallabelly, and Narsampet manuals of Warangal District wherein the rain was above 200 mm. The villages of Gatlakaniparthi, Shayampet villages of Rural Warangal got flooded with rain.   

Pictures of the rain havoc have surfaced on Twitter with residents seeking the help of the ministers. Residents of the Warangal East or Hanamkonda region of Warangal Urban District also saw knee-deep water enter into their houses.

According to the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) data, Hanamkonda saw 223 mm of rainfall or what is equivalent to half of the season's rain in a day.

Karimnagar district too saw excessive rainfall and flooding. Flooding was seen in Huzurabad, Chigurumamidi and Manakondur mandals among many others. Huzurabad Police rescued a person who was stranded in floodwater, Karimnagar Police Commissioner VB Kamalasan Reddy said.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSPDS) Jagtial, Sircilla, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Suryapet, and Ranga Reddy too saw rainfall above 20 cms, and it continues.

Hyderabad city is rain-soaked with continuous drizzle. According to TSDPS, the rain has not paused in many areas since Thursday night, and it continues to pour.

Most of the suburbs in the city have recorded moderate rainfall of 25 to 30 mm so far. Daytime temperature too, has shown a deviation of -7 degrees Celcius below normal from 28 to 23 degrees. Due to continuous downpour, roads have turned slippery and visibility remains poor.

