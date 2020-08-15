IAF chopper rescues 12 farmers stuck in flooded field in Telangana

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY (Telangana): All the 12 farmers trapped in floodwater in Kundanpally village under Tekumatla Mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Saturday afternoon were airlifted by an Indian Air Force helicopter.

The incident happened on Saturday when the farmers, who are residents of Kundanpally village, went to their fields to pump out the excess water from their land. Meanwhile, the streams connecting Chalivagu had started overflowing due to the heavy rains and the floodwater had entered their agricultural fields.

The stranded farmers immediately informed their family members of the situation. Following that the villagers alerted local MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy and Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

The MLA and the minister took up the issue with the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao. Rama Rao then urged the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Aviation Director Bharat Reddy to arrange a helicopter to rescue the farmers. An IAF helicopter then reached the spot and rescued the farmers.